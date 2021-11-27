Pennsylvania’s hunters will head back into the woods today to start the two-week firearms deer season which offers as much convenience and opportunity as ever before.
The commonwealth’s most popular hunting season returned one of the largest harvests in recent years last year. The Pennsylvania Game Commission estimated hunters took 435,180 deer during the 2020-21 seasons. It was up 12 percent from the previous year and the highest in 15 years.
“It truly is an exciting time to be a Pennsylvania deer hunter,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Hunters have the opportunity to pursue large-racked bucks in numbers unlike anything we’ve seen in more than a century.”
Jaime Rodgers was shopping at Young’s Sporting Goods in Northumberland with his son Zachary, 13, who will be a first-time hunter this year.
Zachary said he is excited to try his hand at harvesting a buck on their property near Elysburg.
Across Pennsylvania last year, hunters harvested 174,780 bucks, up more than 10,000 from the previous year and nearly 30,000 more than two years ago
“No other state in the Northeast can match those numbers, not even when taking landmass into account,” the Game Commission wrote highlighting the season.
Zachary said his sister, Ashlie, 22, is one of the reasons why he wants to take up the sport.
“She’s been going for a couple years, so now he wanted to go this year,” Jaime Rodgers said.
Hunters have the opportunity this year of hunting eight consecutive days before the season concludes. Hunters have a full weekend of hunting this weekend with one of the state’s allocated Sunday dates slotted for Nov. 28. The season runs all next week — no hunting is permitted on the middle Sunday, Dec. 5 — before closing Dec. 11.
Young’s owner Ken Young said the additional day hasn’t really been a selling point for a lot of hunters, saying some won’t go out Sunday, even though they are allowed.
License purchases have been up, he said, because some places stopped offering them this year due to a new system installed by the state which Young called a nightmare.
“The printer doesn’t work half the time,” he said. “That’s what holds us up. That’s why we have this big line.”
Despite the line, Young said it was a pretty typical Black Friday as far as foot traffic and sales were concerned, with the exception being an inability to keep hunting ammunition stocked. “Pistol rounds, I can get,” he said.
Rodgers thinks the extra day will be beneficial.
“We have a lot of deer in our area,” he said. “It definitely helps control the population a bit more.”
Chronic wasting disease
Managing deer in Pennsylvania means managing Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). First discovered in Pennsylvania in 2012, CWD is an always-fatal ailment affecting deer, elk and other cervids. There is no vaccine or cure for CWD. It’s spread by deer-to-deer contact and through the environment.
Although there is no known case of it being transmitted to humans, the Game Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people do not consume meat from deer that test positive for CWD.
Up-to-date DMA boundaries can be viewed at www.pgc.pa.gov/CWD.
Managing editor Bill Bowman and photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.