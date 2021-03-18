HARRISBURG — A state Department of Revenue spokesman said Thursday the state will announce shortly how the IRS' extension of the federal tax filing deadline to May 17 will impact the state deadline.
Under Pennsylvania law, the deadline for filing state income tax returns is tied to the deadline set at the federal level, said Jeffrey Johnson, the Revenue Department spokesman.
“Now that the federal government has issued officials guidance on the extension, we will move as quickly as possible to inform the public of changes that are forthcoming for Pennsylvania returns,” Johnson said.
Individual taxpayers can also postpone federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due on April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed, the IRS said.
This postponement applies to individual taxpayers, including individuals who pay self-employment tax. Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021. Individual taxpayers will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the taxes paid by May 17.
"This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to."