Forty-nine U.S. state governments fund the criminal defense of poor people.
Pennsylvania’s does not.
Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are each responsible for funding the defense of the indigent and public defenders offices, a practice that Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this year said should be changed without specifying how much the state should spend or any other details.
“I know there has been talk of it, but there’s been no in-depth discussion on either side,” said Lynda Schlegel Culver, a Republican state representative from Sunbury. “I don’t know how much it would cost.”
Proponents of indigent defense reform argue that leaving the funding up to the discretion of each county is costing taxpayers more money.
There have been lawsuits across the state — including a federal suit filed last year and settled in March when Montgomery County paid $310,000 to two former members of the county public defender’s office who claimed they were wrongfully fired for criticizing the county’s bail practices — said Nyssa Taylor, a criminal justice policy attorney with the ACLU-PA and former assistant public defender at the Defender Association of Philadelphia.
“Zealous representation requires money and doing things that are unpopular,” said Taylor.
Sara Jacobson, executive director of the Public Defender Association of Pennsylvania, said the lack of adequate state funding has “created an uneven playing field” since public defense lawyers are funded to the degree the county prioritizes them.
Every criminal defendant that appears before a judge in Pennsylvania is given an opportunity to apply for free assistance of counsel through the public defender’s office. Eligibility is based on income and must be approved by a judge.
In Union County, defendants must fill out a five-page application that won’t be processed if proof of income is not provided on the form. Applications must be completed at least 10 days ahead of a scheduled hearing and must include pay stubs, unemployment or Social Security check, or a copy of the most recent tax return.
But with public defenders serving at the will of the county commissioners who control the purse strings and determine how much they will be paid and their offices funded, Taylor argues, not every defendant in Pennsylvania is getting equal representation in the justice system.
According to the ACLU-PA, Philadelphia spends about nine times as much as Columbia County per capita on indigent defense.
A ‘moving target’In Northumberland County, Chief Public Defender Ed Greco said his office has four full-time public defenders, each with a slew of cases to handle and more also coming in.
Greco is the only part-time public defender.
In 2020, they spent $507,168 of a budgeted $543,997. The same amount was budgeted for 2021 and the county is on pace to stay stay within budget again, according to county officials.
A public defender’s salary in the county is $79,737 for a full-time employee. While the office also has a legal secretary at a salary of $26,122 and an administrative secretary at a cost of $9,532 per year.
Greco said the caseload for the office is about 2,000 per year. Even that, he said, “is a moving target. Cases vary and sometimes we can get them resolved at the district judge’s level so they are done quicker.”
Greco said his office also gets backed up and is constantly busy. “During the pandemic, it got very hard because of continues and so forth,” he said.
The Northumberland County public defender’s office is handling two of the 13 murder cases in the Valley. Those cases involve much more work and time.
“We have to meet with clients and all of this takes time,” he said. “Then we must bounce to a different case and appear in court and it’s just a lot of stuff happening at once on some days.”
Greco said then some clients complain and attempt to fire their public defender, which then causes more delays.
“We could be representing them for months and then they hire a private attorney,” he said. “Everyone is working above and beyond and I think we are all doing the best we can.”
Boost in staffing
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said his county’s public defenders’ office has seen a boost in its staffing in recent years.
In 2016, Snyder County employed one full-time public defender and spent nearly $162,000 funding the office. Last year, the office had one full-time chief public defender and a full-time assistant public defender, as well as one full-time and part-time administrative assistant and a budget of $190,425, according to Chief Clerk Tony Phillips.
The office today employs a full-time chief public defender — Jasmin Smith, who declined to comment for this story — and two part-time assistant public defenders and as of late July, had spent $121,459, he said.
From 2016 to 2020, Montour County spent between $44,000 and $53,000 on salaries for its public defender, Bob Marks Jr., according to county Chief Clerk, Holly Brandon. In 2021, the county has budgeted $51,639 for the office.
Montour County’s totals do not count payroll costs and medical benefits.
Like Snyder County, Union County’s public defender’s office has also seen an increase in staffing.
In 2021, chief public defender Brian Ulmer has two part-time assistant public defenders, one full-time administrative assistant and one part-time administrative assistant. The office has spent $121,459 as of July 28, county chief clerk Sue Greene said.
In 2016, Union County had one chief public defender and one administrative assistant. In 2017, they added one full-time assistant public defender and a full-time administrative assistant in 2018. Staffing remained the same in 2019 and 2020 — one full-time chief public defender, one full-time assistant public defender, a full-time administrative assistant and a part-time administrative assistant. The county has spent between $161,720 (2016) and $191,064 (2019) to cover the office.
While district attorneys receive funding from the state and grants to support their offices, as well as having the state police available as an investigative resource, “underpaid and overworked” public defenders are limited by the county’s funding priorities and must pay for their own investigators, Jacobson said.
The entire court system needs to be better funded, she said.
“Let’s set aside fairness and justice,” Jacobson said. “We want our courts to come to the right decisions.”
Greg Rowe, executive director of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association, said the state reimburses counties 65 percent of the district attorney’s salary. All full-time DAs are paid the same $185,000 salary. Rowe said the money for reimbursements goes directly to the counties, not to the DA’s office, so the salaries are “primarily paid for by county dollars.”
OversightHow many indigent defendants are in the Pennsylvania criminal system is difficult to measure since there is no oversight she said.
“There is no tracking of public defender cases ... and no one seems to care,” Taylor said. “And, meanwhile, the incarceration rate in Pennsylvania continues to rise.”
Adding to the problem, she said, is that accused criminal offenders have no right to have a public defender represent them at preliminary arraignments which has led to many being held in jail for longer periods of time prior to trial.
The current system also doesn’t allow for a uniform tracking of cases involving offenders represented by public defenders, Taylor said, though there has been a noticeable uptick in pretrial incarceration.
Jacobson is heartened by Wolf’s comments about the possibility of state-funded indigent criminal cases and that the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee is assembling the caseloads of the individual public defenders’ office in anticipation of the effort.
“Incarcerations cost counties dollars (so) it’s financially smart,” she said.
Culver said she’s open to hearing the arguments.
“It definitely merits discussion if we can do it better,” said Culver.