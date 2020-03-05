The race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to win 1,991 delegates and thus become the Democratic nominee for president is likely to be close enough so that the April 28 Pennsylvania primary will be relevant, said three political experts.
Unless Biden's momentum really increases, said Nick Clark, Susquehanna University associate professor of political science, "I think we will still have a primary on our hands by the time Pennsylvania rolls around."
Even in the worst-case scenario for him, Sanders will likely continue to pick up 25-30 percent of delegates in most states, Clark said.
As we move forward through the next series of primaries, "we literally could end up with a situation where none of the candidates has a winning delegate count by end of April," said G. Terry Madonna, executive director of the Franklin and Marshall College poll. "So Pennsylvania could be very relevant.
"I don't think you can rule out at all, that we [Pennsylvania] could be in the thick of it," Madonna said. "There is no way to know for sure. We have the progressive wing of the party versus the center-left wing, and as you look at the primaries coming up before Pennsylvania, there certainly are divisions."
Sanders has a lead in Washington state, leads in Wisconsin and polls done in some of the other states indicate that this race between Biden and Sanders could go on for a while, Madonna said. "Someone might have 40 to 42 percent of the vote by the time they get to Pennsylvania, and that might not be enough delegates necessary for the nomination. That makes Pennsylvania very important."
Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State Behrend, disagrees with Madonna. He believes that the most likely scenario is that Biden will be the presumed nominee by the end of this month.
"Still, because no one is likely to have acquired over half the delegates at the Democratic National Convention by late April," Speel said, "the Pennsylvania primary would officially matter."
What Elizabeth Warren decides to do could be a factor. Warren spent Wednesday reassessing her way forward.
"If she gets out," Madonna said, "her supporters are more likely to support Sanders than they are Joe Biden, but she may decide to withdraw and stay out of it completely. There is no assurance that she would endorse one of the candidates. But we just don't know."
"My understanding," said Courtney Burns, assistant professor of political science, Bucknell, "is that she plans to continue to run," perhaps to the convention. This would be a scenario where no candidate has reached the required number of delegates to get the nomination, Burns said.
Polls show that Warren is a lot of Democrats' second choice, often behind Sanders, she said.
"However, the argument often given is that she isn't electable," Burns said. "Her gender matters here. She has a proven record in Congress, was a prestigious professor at Harvard, and is intelligent. She can certainly compete with Bernie or Biden in that respect. And yet, people still don't think she can win."