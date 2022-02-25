The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children across Pennsylvania dropped for the sixth consecutive week and to its lowest total since the state began tracking data at the start of the school year.
Statewide, in the seven-day window ending Feb. 22, there were 2,025 cases among children ages 5-18. It was 1,200 fewer cases than last week’s report and down more than 32,000 cases from the peak of 32,381 on Jan. 11.
Since August, there have been more than 252,000 cases among children ages 5-18 and another 61,000 from 0- to 4-year-olds.
There were at least 38 cases across the four Valley counties, the smallest increase since the start of the school year. There were 14 cases in both Northumberland and Union counties and six cases in Montour County. Snyder County officials registered fewer than five cases. The state Department of Health does not release a formal case count if fewer than five cases have been recorded to protect patient confidentiality.
In the seven-day window from Feb. 16-22, state health officials recorded at least 100 cases among children aged 5-18 in three counties: Allegheny, Montgomery and Philadelphia.
Since August, there have been 373 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 2,143 in Northumberland, 634 in Snyder and 819 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 252,840 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 61,125 among those 0-4.