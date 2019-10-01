Two state representatives from Allegheny County have proposed a bill that would allow college athletes in Pennsylvania to sign endorsement deals, similar to legislation signed into law in California on Monday.
State Reps. Dan Miller and Ed Gainey, both Democrats, made the announcement Tuesday. Their legislation, also known as the state “Fair Pay to Play Act,” would largely mirror California’s bill likely taking effect Jan. 1, 2023, and not apply to community colleges.
“Athletes are forced to give up their rights and economic freedom while the colleges make hundreds of millions of dollars off of their talent and likeness,” Miller said. “This bill would help to balance the scales by allowing them to sign endorsements, earn compensation, and hire agents to represent their interests in exchange for the work they do, and the benefit provided to the college.”
“Our student-athletes give their blood, sweat and tears to a sport they love, while colleges, universities and corporations reap the financial benefits of their work,” Gainey said. “If a college football head coach can earn $4.8 million for coaching ‘amateur student-athletes,’ and if corporations can earn billions of dollars using the players’ names and faces, then how is it not fair for them to earn some sort of financial compensation? The chances of a professional contract and thus a payout for all of their hard work and pain are tiny, and we owe it to them to level the playing field.”