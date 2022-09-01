A western Pennsylvania school district is backing a Berks County man in the ongoing legal battle with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) in an effort to have the sports governing body remain subject to The Right to Know Law and release financial records.
On Wednesday, the Butler Area School District filed an "Amicus Curiae" — an opinion to the court even though the party is not part of the case— which states the district supports Simon Campbell, of Berks County, in his quest to acquire thousands of financial documents from the PIAA. The attorney for Butler Area wrote in the opinion the district does in fact use public tax dollars to pay the PIAA fees for sports.
One Valley school director said he would like to see the district he represents — Shikellamy — offer its support, similar to Butler. Shikellamy director Slade Shreck said he believes the PIAA should be open with its records and produce all financial documents on where the money is going.
The Shikellamy school board met Thursday and Director Mike Stender agreed with Shreck and said he is in support of letting the courts know the PIAA should be subject to the Right to Know Law.
In an email to the Shikellamy school board by The Daily Item, director and board President Wendy Wiest and Jenna Eister-Whitaker also agreed to support the efforts to keep PIAA a public entity.
Campbell's case was heard in the commonwealth court in June, Judges ruled the PIAA would remain subject to the Right to Know Law. The PIAA appealed the case to the state Supreme Court, where it is now being heard.
The Daily Item continues to seek records, receipts or bank statements from PIAA for money spent at a private home in Mifflinburg where District 4 officials at the time held a meeting to discuss Valley athletics. The paper also seeks records for various meetings held at Buffalo Wild Wings, in Williamsport, and the Sullivan County Country Club, in Sullivan County, where food and alcohol was purchased.
Butler Area School District Superintendent Dr. Brian White told The Daily Item the PIAA should be held accountable because they receive taxpayer funding.
"It is our belief that they should be held to the same level of transparency that all other state agencies are,” he said.
Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski sent an email to The Daily Item and said, "At this time the Selinsgrove Area School District has not established a position as it relates to the PIAA case."
In Midd-West, Superintendent Joe Stroup said "We have not discussed this or touched upon it at all, so Midd-West had no stance as a district at the moment. I would need to brief the board and have our solicitor weigh in before we would have a stance."
PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi does not speak with The Daily Item after he accused the newspaper and reporter of "harassing" District 4 board members, including former Chairman Jim Zack.
Zack is now an assistant girls' basketball coach in Shamokin.
The Butler Area filing acknowledges the district uses public funding to pay the PIAA.
"Contrary to the position taken by the PIAA in its brief, the PIAA actually receives substantial public funds in the form of dues paid by its member schools," the brief read. "The substantial fees PIAA receives in annual dues are almost exclusively paid by public funds raised through the member school districts’ taxing powers. As a recipient of substantial public funds, the PIAA should embrace transparency as to its finances and operations so as to ensure accountability to the taxpayers funding the association."
Also joining in by filing an "Amicus Curiae" was the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association (PNA), which also said the PIAA is "absolutely" a public entity.
"The General Assembly acted reasonably when it made PIAA subject to the Right to Know Law because PIAA’s inclusion furthered the Right to Know Law’s objective of increasing accountability through records transparency for public funds and policies that control Pennsylvanians," PNA Attorney Melissa Melewsky wrote.
"PIAA receives public funds and exercises near total control over high school athletics, directly and fundamentally impacting Pennsylvania families across the commonwealth, and the General Assembly acted reasonably when it required PIAA to be accountable to the public."