Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch and Northumberland County District Judge Mike Toomey received unanimous approval for appointment to the Court of Common Pleas Thursday from the Pennsylvania Senate Judicial Committee.
The committee's favorable recommendations will be sent for a vote by the full Senate and, if approved, Gov. Josh Shapiro will make a formal appointment.
In May, Piecuch won both the Republican and Democratic nominations in an unopposed race for judge in the 17th Judicial District of Union and Snyder counties.
Toomey also won both party nominations in his unopposed race in the May primary for a judge position in Northumberland County.