HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation dump trucks and operators are being deployed to Buffalo, N.Y., to aid in snow removal.
Last weekend's snowstorm was deadly in Buffalo, dumping more than four feet of snow in the region.
“The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans, sadly with deadly consequences,” said Gov. Tom Wolf, who announced the PennDOT deployment on Thursday. “Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be, and we’re happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help.”
Wolf said nine dump trucks and associated operators along with support personnel will begin 24-hour operations to help New York staff clear snow from roadways beginning today.
The request for assistance was made via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a formal agreement that allows all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands to share resources, such as personnel or equipment, during disasters. All costs associated with an EMAC deployment are paid by the requesting state.