HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate adopted a resolution Tuesday urging President Joe Biden to restart and expedite the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline.
The resolution encourages Biden to reverse course on a decision he made on his first day in office to revoke a permit to construct the pipeline and related facilities that cross the U.S.-Canada border. The Biden Administration determined the environmental risks were too great in light of climate change, instead favoring clean energy initiatives.
The resolution states that the $8 billion pipeline project would create economic development, source crude oil from North America and limit reliance on imports from Russia, citing that country’s invasion of Ukraine and dependence on revenue from natural resources.
State senators voted 31-18 to approve the simple resolution with four Democrats joining 27 Republicans in support. It was introduced by Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria/Clearfield/Centre and Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Bradford/Lycoming/Sullivan/Tioga/Union.
“The Keystone XL pipeline is critical to our national energy infrastructure and creates thousands of jobs,” Yaw said. “Although shortsighted climate rhetoric has left our national security at risk, we can still pivot and limit the impacts of this geopolitical crisis.”
Included among the “yes” votes are Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Crawford/Lawrence/Mercer; Sen. Elder Vogel, R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence; Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bedford/Fayette/Somerset; Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-Columbia/Luzerne/Montour/Northumberland/Snyder.
In addition to Biden, the resolution is shared with the Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and members of Congress including all who represent Pennsylvania.
“This resolution sends a strong message that Pennsylvanians want to restart the Keystone XL pipeline,” Langerholc said. “This resolution, coupled with our calls upon the governor to remove the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, will position ourselves toward North American energy independence.”
Former President Donald Trump granted a presidential permit in March 2019 to TransCanada, now TC Energy, to construct the pipeline. That decision reversed one made under former President Barack Obama to not issue a permit after he determined it wasn’t in the nation’s interest.
The proposed Keystone XL would have consisted of about 1,200 miles of 36-inch pipeline spanning from Hardisty, Alberta, Canada to Steele City, Nebraska. It would then connect to existing infrastructure leading to Gulf Coast refineries.
The pipeline route passed through Indigenous tribal land. Indigenous persons, ranchers and local and global environmentalists opposed the project and its potential risks including to an aquifer in Nebraska that is a groundwater source for millions of Americans, NPR reported.
The proposed pipeline’s transport capacity was estimated at up to 830,000 barrels per day of crude oil. Additional pipeline and infrastructure was to be incorporated to add oil transports from Montana and North Dakota.
A 2014 impact report from the State Department estimated the project would support 42,100 jobs — direct, indirect and induced — including about 3,900 direct construction jobs in four states. Earnings were estimated at $2 billion, and $3.4 billion contributed to the U.S. gross domestic product. The far majority of the direct jobs are temporary, with the report estimated about 50 permanent, full-time jobs created.