Students who will be attending Pennsylvania's 10 state universities this fall will be spared a tuition increase.
The system's governing board unanimously voted on Thursday to keep the yearly tuition rate at $7,716 for Pennsylvania undergraduate students for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year. The systemwide technology fee also will remain frozen at the two-semester rate of $478.
Universities plan to make $125 million available in financial aid to students, who are anticipated to number around 85,000 for the coming year.
How it can be done: The state funding directed to the State System of Higher Education in the yet-to-be finalized 2023-24 budget reflects a 6% increase, or $33.1 million, from last year 's appropriation for a total of $585.6 million. That coupled with the $75 million increase in its state appropriation last year represents nearly a 23% increase in state support for the universities over those two years.
System officials attributed the strengthened partnership between the system and the state lawmakers and Gov. Josh Shapiro in recognition of the system's efforts to make university attendance affordable while producing graduates in high-demand careers in healthcare, STEM, education and business.
As system officials noted if tuition had kept pace with inflation since 2018, it would be 21% higher – or $9,333 a year.
System officials say universities have cut costs by $300 million over the past four years to keep tuition at its current level.
What it means: The overall cost of attending for an in-state undergraduate who lives and eats on campus at Millersville University for the coming academic year will be $24,862 for those who take a 15-credit load and sign up for the 19-meal plan.The average cost for students attending Shippensburg University is $26,346 per year for in-state undergraduate students, and can vary based on the meal and housing plan they choose.
What people are saying: "Freezing tuition for a fifth consecutive year has been a major priority for the State System universities to best serve our 85,000 students – many of whom are from low- and middle-income families," said system board Chairwoman Cynthia Shapira in a statement. "Our students depend on PASSHE universities for a high-quality education at the lowest cost."
At the meeting, Shapira called these "cautiously exciting times for the state system" as the level of the state investment in the state system demonstrating the General Assembly and governor's confidence in the path it has charted through its redesign efforts.
"We're seeing the fruits of our labor," she said. "These efforts to redesign our system has positioned us to face challenges that really truly other systems in the country are just beginning to realize."
System Chancellor Dan Greenstein called it "a privilege and honor" to be able to hold tuition and technology fee for a fifth consecutive year and said it "really rests on courage and leadership and partnership with the General Assembly and the administration."
Rep. Brad Roae, R-Crawford County, who serves on the system board, said, "With the high cost of higher education, just even the smallest tuition increase can keep higher ed [costs] where some people can't afford to do it, especially in lower income families. It is wonderful that we're going to do a freeze again."
Abigail Hancox, a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, expressed gratitude on behalf of the students to the board, chancellor and legislature "for investing in our future. ... We thank you and we are extremely grateful for that action."
Rep. Tim Briggs, D-Montgomery County, who also serves as a system board member, said "five years is pretty impressive" but recognized the strain this puts on the universities to hold tuition at current levels in spite of inflation and other cost increases.
Universities impacted by this decision: The State System universities are Cheyney, Commonwealth University (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield), East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, PennWest (California, Clarion and Edinboro), Slippery Rock and West Chester universities, along with Millersville, Shippensburg and Indiana universities.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.