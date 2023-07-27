Pennsylvania remains in a drought watch despite recent strings of strong thunderstorms.
The Commonwealth Drought Task Force met this week. The discussion prompted the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to extend the drought watch that has been in place since mid-June.
"Precipitation over the last month has increased, and stream flows are responding," (DEP) said in a news alert. "However, longer-term precipitation deficits persist in many areas, and groundwater levels remain low in some counties."
The statewide watch does not require but encourages residents and non-farm businesses to voluntarily conserve water by reducing nonessential water use.
"Twenty-one public water suppliers are requesting or requiring water conservation in their communities," the state said in the report.
Montour and Union counties join 19 others statewide with low groundwater levels. No water suppliers in the Valley are requiring or requesting voluntary water conservation, according to DEP's drought status website, www.dep.pa.gov/Business/Water/PlanningConservation/Drought/Pages/default.aspx.
DEP said residents and businesses can conserve water by only running dishwashers and washing machines with full loads, turning off the faucet while brushing teeth and shaving, taking shorter showers, limiting lawn and garden watering and skipping car washes.
Residents also could set up a bucket or barrel to catch rainwater to be used to water plants and fill birdbaths.
"Drought watch declarations aren’t based on one indicator alone, such as rainfall," DEP said. "DEP assesses data on precipitation, stream and river flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture and information from public water suppliers."