Pennsylvania’s Children and Youth officials may not order drug tests as part of a child-abuse investigation, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy wrote that the Child Protective Services Law does not "expressly or implicitly authorize collecting samples of bodily fluids, without consent, for testing."
The court ruled with a prosecutor — now the Greene County District Attorney — who had come under the scrutiny of a county child welfare agency. David J. Russo disputed the authority to require the tests of the agency from neighboring Fayette County, which was brought in to investigate complaints about Russo. He maintains no abuse has ever occurred to his children.
"I think this is a great victory for the people against government intrusion," Russo said in a phone interview Tuesday. "The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has sided with the rights of the people against government intrusion."
A Valley Children & Youth Director said Tuesday her agency does not conduct drug tests as part of investigations unless a court has ordered a test.
"We have never forced anyone to take a drug test" as part of an investigation, Northumberland County C&Y director Katrina Gownley said. "Only court-ordered tests."
The court ruled the state's Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) does not permit C&Y officials to force those under investigation to provide samples for drug and alcohol testing against their will.
“In no event does the CPSL expressly or implicitly authorize collecting samples of bodily fluids, without consent, for testing,” Mundy wrote in the unanimous decision.
An investigation began on Russo based on a confidential tip that he had been intoxicated in public with one of five children, as well as an inaccurate claim he had been charged with spousal abuse.
Russo was a lawyer in private practice, including work on child-abuse matters, when the investigation began. Russo was elected district attorney in November. Russo has said forcing drug tests on Greene County residents who were the subjects of child-abuse complaints had become a routine practice before he challenged its legality. He said Tuesday that practice has apparently ended.
Fayette County lost a lower-court decision in its quest to require Russo to submit to an observable urine test. Superior Court also rejected Fayette County's attempt to force Russo and his wife to permit investigators to inspect conditions in their home.
Fayette investigators did, however, interview all five of the Russo children while they were at school and were unable to confirm allegations against him, the Superior Court said in a previous ruling.
Russo warned in a court filing that drug testing of parents without probable cause "will inevitably lead to the forcible extraction of bodily fluids, the incarceration of parents for refusing to comply, or the exile of parents from their children."
District Attorneys Mike Piecuch, of Snyder County, and Tony Matulewicz, of Northumberland County, did not want to comment on the ruling on Tuesday.
Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this story.