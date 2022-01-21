Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent in December according to the state's Department of Labor & Industry's preliminary employment situation report released Friday morning.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point in December to 5.4 percent. During that same time, the U.S. rate also fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9 percent. Over the year, the state's unemployment rate was 1.7 percentage points below its December 2020 level and the national rate was down 2.8 points.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — decreased 18,000 over the month.
Jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors. Trade, transportation & utilities — which increased by 9,400 – made up the largest share of the December gain.