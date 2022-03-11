HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 5.4 percent in January according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's preliminary employment.
January’s report marks the 21st consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase. The U.S. unemployment rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 4.0 percent in January. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its January 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 4,000 over the month. The employment count rose 13,000, to 6,030,000, while resident unemployment declined 9,000, to 341,000.