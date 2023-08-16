LEWISBURG — The Union County Courthouse is getting a paint job at a price tag of $94,500.
At Tuesday's public meeting, the county commissioners awarded the bid for exterior painting of the courthouse to M&A Coatings LLC, of Eighty Four, Washington County. The bid was one of three.
"The painting is for general maintenance," said Commissioner Preston Boop.
Construction of the current Union County Courthouse, located at 55 S. Fifth St., in Lewisburg, started in 1855 and the building was dedicated in 1857 when Simon Cameron presented a bell for the cupola.
A new wing was added to the building between 1971 and 1973, according to materials from the Union County Historical Society. The current jail is located at the Union County Courthouse in Lewisburg.
The project will start within the next few weeks and be finished before winter, the commissioners said.
In other business, the commissioners approved the application for the Election Integrity Grant Program to provide funding to support the work of county governments and their election offices in the amount of $132,495.
The salary board also approved the hiring of Bryan Ditty as full-time corrections officer and Jacob Girton as part-time correctional officer; Gretchen Beaver as records technician in the assessment office; and Faith Culp as court reporter.
— Justin Strawser