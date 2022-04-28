During the pandemic, Transitions of PA began allowing people seeking shelter from abuse to bring emotional support animals with them, Chief Executive Officer Mae-Ling Kranz said.
People who are provided housing through the nonprofit organization are allowed to bring a service dog. In the past year, Kranz said, Transitions has permitted people to bring one emotional support animal as the request has been on the rise with more people suffering anxiety and other mental health issues.
"We've definitely seen an uptick in the need for emotional support animals," said Kranz.
Pets, she said, are not allowed in safe houses.
However, with private donations, Transitions has been able to temporarily kennel some animals for people needing shelter.
But that money isn't always available and Kranz said some people have opted against being separated from their pets.
"People have decided to stay in the relationship rather than leave their animals," she said. "We try to work with them to find other safe resources."
Kranz would not confirm or deny that Leslie M. Bailor, the 32-year-old Selinsgrove mother of four who was gunned down allegedly by her estranged husband on April 18, had contacted Transitions before her death.
Bailor's boyfriend, Robert Taylor, of Mount Pleasant Mills, said she did reach out to Transitions but decided not to go into a shelter because she "didn't want to lose her animals."
Instead, Bailor left her four young children, including three she had with Brad A. Bailor, 33, who is being held without bail on murder charges in connection with her death, one daughter she had from a prior relationship, and several animals, including a Great Dane, a Rottweiler, a Chinchilla, guinea pigs and eight puppies, at the South Market Street home she had shared with her estranged husband for nearly two years.
Leslie Bailor left the home in January and eventually began staying with Taylor. Each day she would return to the South Market Street house to care for her children and pets, he said.
On April 18, according to Taylor, Leslie Bailor was at the house tending to her animals. While inside the house, court records said, she and Brad Bailor got into an argument and he fatally shot her multiple times with a loaded 9 mm he had in a dresser drawer.
Women are most often the victim of domestic violence, with only about 15 percent of men victimized, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence. Nationally, an average of three women are killed by a current or former intimate partner every day.
“We want anyone who may be experiencing abuse in their relationship to know they are not alone, and help is available," said Kranz.
Transitions services are voluntary, confidential and free to those who need them. Trained advocates are available at the Transitions 24/7 crisis hotline, 1-800-850-7948.
"Leslie's life, and death, will not be forgotten. Comments and memories shared on social media about Leslie, her love for her children, her pets, and her friends show a small piece of the immediate impacts of this tragedy," said Kranz. "The impacts will be long-lasting. Leslie's children and loved ones need all the support they can get, right now and in the future. I hope our community will continue to rally around Leslie's children, her family, friends, and any other individual they know who is experiencing domestic violence."