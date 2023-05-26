WILLIAMSPORT — The ongoing workforce challenges that employers face in the Commonwealth’s rural communities were discussed during a public hearing at Penn College.
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23- Lycoming, chair of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board, opened a hearing on Thursday by saying, “We have the jobs, but for whatever reason, we don’t have the people to fill those jobs.”
During subsequent testimony, Kevin Sunday, PA Chamber director of government affairs emphasized the importance of improving Pennsylvania’s economic competitiveness through favorable tax and regulatory policies.
“Our goal at the PA Chamber is to make Pennsylvania the most economically competitive state in the nation. This requires a tax and regulatory environment that encourages investment into the state,” Sunday said.
Sunday, and Carrie Amann, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association, both highlighted the need for modernized infrastructure to support economic growth throughout Pennsylvania.
“We need modernized infrastructure across the state — from a safe and efficient system of roads and bridges to world-class airports and ports, to reliable gas, electric, and water infrastructure, and, just as important, access to high-speed broadband,” Sunday said.
The PA Chamber also supports efforts to improve the state’s workforce by addressing key barriers such as affordable childcare, occupational licensing requirements, and re-entry into the workforce after incarceration. In his testimony, Sunday reiterated the Chamber’s support for expanding Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate law and efforts to improve childcare for working families.
Sunday recommended targeted regional marketing efforts and greater collaboration with local chambers of commerce and economic development groups as a solution to help attract more residents to the Commonwealth.
Sunday urged policymakers to focus on creating an environment that attracts investment and promotes population growth. “We encourage the Center to take a close look at regional economic needs and population migration trends. Reforms to the state’s tax and regulatory structure help everywhere, but it is certainly the case that each region of the state has its own key industries.”
When employers engage and invest in their talent pipeline, Amann suggested, “they can get what they need.’
Meanwhile, workers need to know that the skills they have are in demand.
Amann also explained that employers may need to redesign their recruitment and retention programs. “Find out what works,” she said, “because the workplace is in a period of transformation.”
There are no silver bullet answers to the challenge of workplace availability in rural Pennsylvania, Amann said.