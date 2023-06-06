LEWISBURG — The Union County’s Veterans 4th of July Celebration returns this month with its first full weekend of activities since 2019.
While the parade and community events returned in 2022 following COVID-19 restrictions, this year's celebration will be the first full weekend with three days worth of events since before the pandemic.
The event brings together dozens of community groups, veteran organizations and Valley businesses to travel throughout downtown Lewisburg at 10 a.m. June 24. The weekend event, which kicks off June 23 and continues on June 24, will have 100 veterans involved, a community picnic, concerts, a fireworks display and an author presentation.
"It's a way to bring our community together, a way to let our veterans know that we appreciate them," said Terry Burke, president of the Union County Veterans' 4th of July Committee. "You start feeling a buzz in the air. People start putting their chairs out on the Wednesday before the parade."
The COVID-19 pandemic derailed the 2020 parade and limited the 2021 event. Last year, the parade itself returned in full force, but the Sunday event was not held.
The weekend kicks off at 5 p.m. June 23 with a community gathering and food stands on Wolfe Field at 304 Hufnagle Blvd. A patriotic show led by the band Train Wreck Survivors, sponsored by McDonald's, starts at 7 p.m. The fireworks show, sponsored by USA Life and Weis Market, starts at 9:30 p.m.
"The fireworks show last year was rocking," said Burke. "It will be the same this year. If you heard buzz about it last year, it's justified. People should come back for the encore."
Parade and grand marshal
The parade starts at 10 a.m. June 24. The parade route begins at Eighth and Market streets in downtown Lewisburg, turns onto South Third Street and onto University Avenue to end at the President's Grove at Bucknell University. A ceremony there will follow at 12:15 p.m. A picnic in the park and band concerts will start at 1 p.m.
The parade grand marshal is Judy Silverstein Gray, co-author of "Unwavering: The Wives Who Fought to Ensure No Man is Left Behind." Silverstein Gray is the daughter of Lewisburg resident Neda Gray, a founding member of the committee. She and Taylor Baldwin Kiland co-wrote the book about recovering POWs. Silverstein Gray has written numerous military profiles and feature articles about women leaders. The third generation of her family to serve in the military, Silverstein Gray is a retired Coast Guard chief petty officer.
With the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming, "it makes sense," Burke said. "It coincides with her book coming out and the local connection to Lewisburg. I'm excited to meet her and have her here."
Silverstein Gray will present the book at 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Common, 6 Tressler Blvd.
Veteran brought to tears
Tamela Sprigg, of Lewisburg, one of the first female diesel engineers to serve on a U.S., Navy ship during the Cold War era, will be in the parade with her husband, Mark Sprigg, who is a 21-year U.S. Air Force retiree with three combat tours. It was their first time participating last year.
"I was shocked at the response," said Sprigg. "I wasn't expecting it, the people calling out and waving and congratulating our accomplishments. I cried."
It was a humbling experience that still brings goosebumps to her arms a year later, said Sprigg.
Parade participants
BSA Scout Troops 520 and 521 return this year with their float recreating the iconic photograph of six United States Marines raising the U.S. Flag during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. Troop 520, which dates back at least 75 years, and 521, a new all-girls group, are chartered by the Mifflinburg American Legion.
"The Scouts really enjoy doing it," said 520/521 Committee Chair Bronwen Sanders. "It's a challenge. Throughout the entire parade, they stand still. They assume their positions and they don't move. They take great pride in being able to do that."
Bronwen said the Scouts enjoy hearing the reactions from the public as they pass by. Parade watchers ask whether it's real kids or statues, she said.
Bings Auto LLC in Mifflinburg donates the flatbed and driver each year, and they allow the truck to be decorated, said Bronwen.
Lisa Derr, the general manager of Kingdom Kidz Inc, of Watsontown, said the group is looking forward to being a part of the parade this year.
"We love doing this parade," said Derr. "We love the interaction with the crowd. We like to get them involved with clapping and singing. It's nice to bring forth something positive and upbeat in a negative world."
The Kingdom Kidz float will have puppets and patriotic themes, including the American flag and flags from each of the military branches, and the Christian flag, she said.
Donations accepted
Burke said the parade is still in need of convertibles for veterans and guests to ride in. For more information email ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com.
Donations can be made at https://givebutter.com/ucveterans4thofjuly23.