SUNBURY — The Sunbury Semiquincentennial Heart and Heritage parade is set with the final route.
Committee members said they worked out the details after Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials denied a permit to close a section of Market Street on July 4 for the biggest parade in city history.
The Sunbury Semiquincentennial Heart and Heritage parade on July 4 is set and a final route was presented to City Council Monday night.
The assembly area will gather at the Walnut Street Extension and start at 10th and Walnut proceed to Fourth and Walnut, turn right to Market Street, around Cameron Park to S. Second Street proceed to Spruce Street, and back to the assembly point, according to the map.
Committee members informed council of the final route and said they were excited for the parade and the entire celebration.
Parade Committee Co-Chairs Lindie Lloyd and Councilman John Barnhart said they are happy with the new route.
"We got everything all ironed out and are looking forward to seeing a big crowd," Barnhart said. "We want to see everyone bring their friends and family to enjoy themselves."
Barnhart said he wanted to thank state Rep. Lynda Culver, of Sunbury, for her efforts in helping with PennDOT officials in making sure the routes were safe and able to be used.
Barnhart said the original route for coming down Market Street from 10th Street was shot down by PennDOT because of the Reagan Street Project and not allowing trucks a safe alternate route to get around the city.
Lloyd said she was also happy the routes were worked out and hopes to see a great turnout for the parade.
Sunbury 250th co-chairs Jody Ocker and Slade Shreck told council things are moving along for the entire celebration and that there is still a lot of work to be done before the parade kicks off the event.
Councilmembers thanked the entire committee for their dedication to the city and the event.