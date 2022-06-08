SUNBURY — Despite Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials denying Sunbury a permit to close a section of Market Street on July 4 for the biggest parade in city history, officials said "the show will go on."
The Sunbury Semiquincentennial Heart and Heritage parade on July 4 is scheduled to be the biggest parade the city has ever hosted
Sunbury 250th Celebration Co-Chair Jody Ocker said she received a letter from PennDOT officials denying an initial request to close Market Street from 10th to 4th Street because of issues with truck traffic moving through the city, compounded by various streets that remain closed because of construction.
However, state officials will allow the city to close Market Street from Front Street to Fourth Street. Work is now underway to plan a new parade route that complies with PennDOT's restrictions.
"The show will go on," Ocker said. "We are having a parade."
She said the committee is now looking at forming the parade on along South 2nd Street near the Weis Markets corporate offices, then proceeding along South 2nd Street to Walnut Street, up Walnut to 4th, on South 4th to a left turn on Market Street, down Market, around Cameron Park, then a left onto South 2nd and back to the starting point to disband.
Ocker said the parade is expected to have nearly 60 floats. The parade committee announced Sen. John R. Gordner and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver will serve as the grand marshals.
City Councilman Jim Eister said news that they could not use their original route was disappointing.
"We will work through it and there will be a parade for the residents of Sunbury."
Mayor Josh Brosious said he is also disappointed but agreed that the "show will go on."
"That is the mentality of the 250th committee," Brosious said. "There have been many obstacles and barriers to overcome for the show to go on but the committee is doing a great job to push through and this parade is still happening and I am excited to be part of it. So come on out and enjoy the show."