The first of the Valley's Halloween parades, full of ghosts and goblins, princesses and baseball players, marched the streets of Selinsgrove on Tuesday night.
Both sides of the borough's streets were lined with kids scrambling for candy being tossed from floats filled with Minions and superheroes, mixed in between countless fire trucks and marching bands from across the region.
Selinsgrove's event kicked off parade season, one that continues Thursday across the river in Sunbury.
Marissa Keller made the trek from Middleburg for an annual gathering with family to take in the sights and track down some candy. She said her family gets together each year for the parade, makes some food and lines up for the parade.
"It's always a good family gathering," she said. "It's something we enjoy doing together. It's such a fun, family atmosphere."
Keller said her children were looking forward to collecting candy, while she said she always appreciates the creativity local groups show making floats that fill the parade.
Paris Faison, of Lewisburg, was attending her first Halloween parade. She said her 2 1/2-year-old son was excited for the numerous fire trucks.
"I was not expecting this many people," she said. "Where I grew up, these weren't a thing."
That was also true for Andrea Brockman, also visiting from Lewisburg. Brockman, a self-proclaimed military brat, said she has lived in a lot of places but had never been to a Halloween parade.
It was also a first for her son Madoc, 7. "It's exciting," he said, "I have friends handing out candy, Reese's, Kit-Kats, and Skittles."
"It's fun being out here, watching the floats and seeing all the kids have fun," Brockman said.
Back to normal
Thursday's Sunbury Halloween parade will proceed on its annual route after some confusion inside City Hall on changes to the traffic pattern.
City Administrator Derrick Backer and Councilman Jim Eister said the parade will begin on Walnut Street and proceed from 10th Street down to Fourth Street and make its way to the N. 4th Street Plaza.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare is asking all residents on these streets to please move their vehicles on these routes on Thursday afternoon and they can return to their parking spots after the parade.
The parade begins at 7 p.m.
Editor William Bowman, photographer Robert Inglis and reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this report.