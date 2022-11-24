DANVILLE — A Danville man has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child after police say a pill he illegally purchased fell on the floor and was eaten by a child.
According to a police complaint filed by Danville Detective Sgt. Justin D. Stanley, Justin W. Cressinger, 34, of Nicholas Avenue, Danville, admitted that he had been using prescribed Suboxone as well as other controlled substances that he bought illegally.
On the morning of Nov. 11, Cressinger brought a 16-month-old to Geisinger Emergency Room after the child overdosed on fentanyl, and went into cardiac arrest, police wrote in court documents.
A police investigation revealed that Cressinger had been buying counterfeit pills that were colored to resemble Oxycontin 30 mg pills. Cressinger told authorities he would "normally crush them and then snort them," court documents said. At bedtime, the baby's mother found a piece of a pill on the floor. The child was chewing what had been in the pill.
The infant was taken to Geisinger by Cressinger. The official medical diagnosis was "accidental fentanyl overdose," according to court documents. The child recovered after Narcan was administered.
Cressinger was also charged with multiple misdemeanors, including possession of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
A hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6.