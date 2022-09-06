SUNBURY — Shikellamy parents are invited to an informational session on Wednesday at the high school to discuss the recently opened school year and review graduation requirements.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle, the Parent Night event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium.
Bendle said the meeting is to inform parents of graduation requirements, high school course offerings, dual enrollment, SUN Tech and other various clubs and sports the district has to offer.
“It’s important for parents to come out so they understand the state requirements for graduation,” Bendle said. “We feel confident we can help kids and families work through the requirements but families and students are going to have to follow the guidelines.”
Shikellamy school director Slade Shreck said the night is a good opportunity for parents to meet Bendle and administrators and ask whatever questions they may have entering the 2022-23 school year.
“It’s always important for parents to come out and learn about all the options there are in the district,” he said. “There are many opportunities within our district and so many activities, not only sports, but the various clubs Shikellamy has to offer.”
Shreck said learning about the graduation requirements is important for both the student and their parents.
“This is a must so everyone is on the same page,” he said. “I am glad we are having this Parent Night so everyone can get the questions they have answered.”