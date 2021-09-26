LEWISBURG — Outside Kelly Elementary School, two bees buzzed above cafeteria tables where kindergarten students stirred and shouted and laughed. The airborne insects were easily out of the reach of the few kids brave enough to take a swat.
Patricia Case, a volunteer with the Lewisburg Elementary PSA, took a calm and friendly tone with the children, reminding them to lower their voices and stay seated. She kept that demeanor when speaking with a hungry boy who spilled noodles that had been packed for his lunch.
“I’m going to find you something else to eat, OK?” Case asked.
Parents like Case volunteer daily at Kelly Elementary. They help at special events like the Dragon Dash, a school fundraiser, and book fairs, but also pitch in during daily routines like lunch periods.
Social distancing standards brought about to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have taxed the availability of school staff. Whereas students once ate lunch together in the cafeteria, they’re now spread throughout different spaces to maintain 3 feet of physical distance: cafeteria, library and portico. That means more watchful eyes and helping hands are necessary, specifically at the lowest grade levels.
The high school and middle school aren’t using volunteers, but there is one volunteer helping at the intermediate school. The elementary has the greatest need for extra help with supervision, since it has the youngest students.
Principal Chris Ruhl said from three to six parents — or more — are at the school each day. It’s a diverse mix, he said, and it isn’t always the same few. Volunteers complement the regular staff of cafeteria workers and support personnel, by helping alleviate the extra work caused by the dispersal of the student body in grades kindergarten through second.
“Sometimes if we don’t have that help, it impacts our other programs that we have so we can keep the classrooms going and keep the lunches going,” Ruhl said.
Thierry Lindor helped Pamela Scholl, a learning support aide, as they guided students into and out of the cafeteria. In between, they opened milk cartons and passed out condiments.
“That’s a big help, especially with the little ones,” cafeteria manager Heather Gessner said moments after taking a mop to a small spill.
On that day, Lindor was volunteering for the first time. He left work for a little more than one hour to pitch in, and he said he hoped to do it more often.
“They need the help, you know? However, you can help these kids be managed and be fed,” Lindor said. “It’s cool to see what goes on here, and knowing that our children are well taken care of.”
Ruhl, Scholl and Gessner all expressed gratitude to the volunteers. That expression matched what Case, Lindor and others had to say about the staff.
Sandra Cook, president of the Lewisburg Elementary PSA, referred to the Lewisburg Area School District’s Health and Safety Plan for 2021-22 and details like every-other-seat arrangements in the cafeteria.
With community transmission categorized as high in Union County, more expansive social distancing measures kicked in, increasing the need for help in overseeing students. Cook said she’s hopeful that the school community’s parents, grandparents and guardians continue to volunteer at the schools.
“Parents learned that staffing issues posed challenges to achieving social distancing for lunches, so the PSA offered to help,” Cook said. “Our school staff is amazing, they are all going above and beyond for our children. Everyone shares a common goal for our kiddos, to maintain safe in-school instruction.”