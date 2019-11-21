MOUNT CARMEL — The parents of an 8-week-old boy whose leg was broken both waived their rights to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Kirsten Eilee Gallagher, 24, and Corey James Feese, 29, of Mount Carmel, both appeared separately in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole briefly to sign the paperwork to send their cases directly to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas. They both remain inmates in county jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail each.
They are each charged with three felonies: aggravated assault of a child, criminal conspiracy and child endangerment; two misdemeanors: simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary count of harassment.
The details in the criminal complaint for both individuals are identical. It is not clear which parent was responsible for the injury on April 3, a diaphyseal transverse fracture of the femur that is a result of "a fairly straightforward case of physical abuse," Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, told police.
Before Feese was escorted from the courtroom, he looked at two family members and told them he wasn't accepting a plea deal because he wasn't guilty.
"I'd rather go to trial," he said.
Northumberland County Children and Youth referred the case to Mount Carmel Police on April 3 after the child was brought into Geisinger in Danville for the injuries. Gallagher did not cooperate with police until she was interviewed in October where she said she was mostly asleep that day and Feese was in charge of the child that day.
Gallagher stated that there was no way that she nor her boyfriend Feese could have injured the child, police said.
The type of fracture often occurs when “a caregiver is frustrated with the child during the diapering process. Typically, this occurs when the child who is being changed urinates or defecates on the caregiver, causing them to become aggravated," Bellino told police.
Gallagher and Feese will appear for a status conference in county court on Jan. 13.