SHAMOKIN — Parents of an 8-week-old Shamokin infant now face charges of felony endangering the welfare of a child after city police investigation into the child's death on Oct. 13.
Brandon Mark Garancheski, 27, and Patricia Ann Zimmerman, 30, both of S. Seventh St., were charged Tuesday after Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko filed the charges in Shamokin District Judge John Gembic's office.
The infant, Jax Mark Garancheski, was discovered by Zimmerman on Oct. 13 when she entered a bedroom in her home and did not see her son in his crib but saw he was underneath Garancheski, prompting her to yell for the man to wake up, police said.
The woman noticed the child had blue lips, blue skin and was unconscious, police said. Garancheski woke up and called 911, police said.
Emergency responders took the child to Geisinger Shamokin Area Hospital where he later died, police said.
Police said Garancheski had methamphetamine in his system and Garancheski told officers he had used the drug days prior to the incident.
Police said Zimmerman knew Garancheski was not to be alone with his son and was to be supervised based on a county Children and Youth investigation.
Police said Zimmerman allowed her son to be in bed with Garancheski.
At some point when the child and father fell asleep, Garancheski rolled onto the child or placed his arm across him limiting the infant's breathing and causing him to become unconscious, police said.
Garancheski has been incarcerated since Oct. 13 in Snyder County Prison on a probation violation and will be arraigned Wednesday morning and Zimmerman will also be arraigned on the charges at a later date. Both will appear before Gembic.