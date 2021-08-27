A trip to Hawaii over three years in the making for a Bethlehem high school band and orchestra was canceled last week due to COVID-19, leaving parents wondering if they’ll be able to recoup the more than $100,000 they’ve already spent.
“The health and safety of BASD students is paramount in this decision,” Freedom High School Principal Laurie Sage said in a video announcing the trip’s cancellation. “Please understand, we are all saddened and disappointed to have to deliver this news.”
About 130 students were set to go on the trip, with $1,459 already paid out of the $2,535 total cost per student, Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy said during a phone interview Tuesday.
At this point, if officials “just pulled the plug” on the trip, parents would be out half the money already spent — about $730 each, for a total of $94,835, alongside miscellaneous fees that would bring the total loss over $100,000, Roy said. However, officials are working with the tour company to see the trip can be postponed, or, if it’s truly canceled, if money can be recouped.
“There are tour companies that must be dealing with this all over the place,” he said. “And they’d rather have a full trip at some point than just take people’s money. So, we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”
Trip coordinators Heather Raneri and Michelle Ruhf could not be reached for comment.
Members of Freedom High School’s band and orchestra were slated to travel to Hawaii for just shy of a week in December to participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade. The trip has already been postponed once — it was first scheduled for December of last year before it was postponed due to the pandemic.
School administrators, after consulting with area health officials, agreed case numbers were rising “at an alarming rate,” especially among younger people, Sage said in the video announcement. Coupled with Hawaii’s stringent restrictions, officials decided to cancel the trip.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige said this week he wants to curtail travel to the state through the end of October, according to the Associated Press, saying, “it is a risky time to be traveling right now.”
Hawaii’s seven-day average of new daily cases hit 671 on Monday, more than triple the level four weeks earlier. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases in Pennsylvania was 2,513 cases per day as of Monday, up 25.6% from a week ago, and up more than fivefold over the last 30 days.
“We understand this decision will result in substantial financial loss for our families,” Sage continued, noting that the school’s band and choral directors, as well as the trip committee, would work to get back money raised for the trip. “Please be patient while they work through this.”
Mike Moran and Jennifer Volpato, directors of the band and choir, respectively, were also on the video with Sage, saying they are disappointed about the trip’s cancellation and are working to recoup money.
“We have worked hard to do our best to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate one of the most significant events in our history,” Moran said. “We are truly heartbroken that, despite our efforts, we are in this position.”
Volpato said she also feels the financial impact, as she had a family member slated to go on the trip, too.
“We appreciate your patience as this process will take some time in order to achieve the best possible outcome for our families,” she said. “This is a huge loss for all of us.”
The district falls in the third tier of its mitigation approach; it’s the highest tier of the plan and goes into effect when there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in Northampton County over a seven-day period, according to the district’s website.
Under the tier’s guidelines, universal masking is required at the district’s schools and no field trips are permitted, among other restrictions.
Roy said the band isn’t allowed to go to Hershey Park right now, or even on a field trip to nearby SteelStacks.
“It’s really not a difficult call on the rational side,” Roy said. “It’s difficult because of the emotions and money.”
Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com.