WILLIAMSPORT — The parents of a Southern Columbia athlete have dropped their federal lawsuit against the school district aimed at lifting his suspension from athletic competitions. On Tuesday, Thomas Waltman and Karen Wojtowicz filed the dismissal in the U.S. Middle District Court. Judge Matthew Brann dismissed the case on Wednesday.
Last fall, they sought an injunction to reinstate their son after he was suspended for violating the district's alcohol policy according to court documents. Brann did not issue a temporary restraining order that would have allowed the minor to play football.
According to the lawsuit, the minor was suspended for attending a social gathering on Sept. 5.