MILTON — Parents in Milton Area School District protested mask mandates at the public school board meeting on Tuesday night.
The school board meeting brought out nearly 60 people with many of the residents asking the school board to defy the state mandate to have students wear masks in school or let the parents make the decisions for their own children. The school board members did not act on the requests.
“We elected you,” Anthony Beachel said. “We back here are your bosses. Your responsibility is to listen to us. The Department of Health is not the Department of Education.”
District officials were handing out masks to people coming into the building. Board President Kevin Fry asked the public to wear masks, but the majority of the crowd continued to not wear masks.
A school resource officer and a Milton Borough Police officer were on scene in the back of the room.
The fear of the school board is not the fear of the people, Beachel said.
“We will live the way we want,” he said. “This is a free country. If this is not reversed, I see a thousand-plus kids coming to school without a mask whether you like it or not.”
The Associated Press reported that thousands of students have requested to go mask-free in Pennsylvania schools, claiming a medical exemption amid fierce local opposition to the state’s new face-covering mandate.
The order, which went into effect Sept. 7 and applies to all K-12 schools and child care facilities in Pennsylvania, requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. But an apparent loophole has made it easier for parents in some districts to request medical exemptions for their children. Those districts are using exemption forms that require nothing more than a parent’s signature, according to The Associated Press.
The district is requiring any student who opts out of wearing masks have a doctor’s note, a notion that residents say is not part of the mask mandate. Solicitor Carl Beard refuted that notion and read guidance from the state Department of Education.
“This order is not a mask optional policy,” Beard read. “Any school entity simply permitting a parent’s signature or parent sign off without evidence that the student has a medical or mental health condition or disability that precludes the wearing of a face covering is not in compliance with the order.”
He read, “There are exceptions to the order. However, a parent’s opposition to the order is not one of them.”
Beard said there are pending legislation and lawsuits to determine the legality of the mask mandate. It is not up to the school board to determine such legal matters.
Linda Wagner said mainstream media is spreading a “narrative of fear.” She said she did her research online and said she learned that masks that do not work and COVID-19 is not any more serious than the flu, and she said there are “evil, elite people who are trying to take over our world.”
“We’re all on the same team here, we’re all trying to save the freedoms of our planet,” said Wagner. “I see our freedoms disappearing rapidly. Freedom to breath. Mask wearing is criminal abuse to our children. It’s the way we communicate and smile.”
The majority of the meeting was civil until Beard read the PDE guidance. Some residents heckled him from the seat, one in particular questioning whether he was a real lawyer.
School Board Director Eric Moser thanked the crowd for remaining civil for most of the meeting.
“Up until near the end here, I was going to thank you for your civility,” said Moser. “I think we did keep it pretty well under control. Thank you for that.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.