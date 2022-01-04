SHAMOKIN — The Shamokin parents charged with the death of their 8-week-old infant are seeking an attorney to represent them.
Brandon Mark Garancheski, 27, of South Seventh Street, was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic but he requested a continuance until they can find legal counsel. Patricia Ann Zimmerman, 30, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week.
The infant, Jax Mark Garancheski, was discovered by Zimmerman on Oct. 13 when she entered a bedroom in her home and did not see her son in his crib but saw he was underneath Garancheski, prompting her to yell for the man to wake up, police said. Emergency responders took the child to Geisinger Shamokin Area Hospital where he later died, police said.
Police said Garancheski had methamphetamine in his system and Garancheski told officers he had used the drug days prior to the incident.
Garancheski and Zimmerman are both charged with a felony count each of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person.
A new preliminary hearing is not yet scheduled for Garancheski. Zimmerman is still scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11 in front of Gembic.