DANVILLE — Parents had mixed opinions about Danville Area school officials recommending, not requiring, masks for students and staff when school opens.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle on Tuesday night laid out the district’s plan for reopening in-person school Aug. 24 while protecting everyone from the resurging COVID-19 virus. Boyle, speaking at the school board meeting, said that this year, with only recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, decisions on masks and other protocol are up to individual school districts.
She said a great deal of time was spent attending webinars by Geisinger, the Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators and others, as well as gathering the most current data.
“The most recent information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health that aligns with the recommendations of the CDC and PDE (Pennsylvania Department of Education) focus on in-person learning with layered prevention strategies,” Boyle said.
Those strategies include recommended masking, 3 to 6 feet of social distancing and the cleaning, hygiene and screening as last year. She said, though, the plan is under regular review and could change if conditions change.
Parent Launie Reyer, who was wearing an N95 mask that medical personnel wear, said she was disappointed in school administrators at the meeting who were not wearing masks. She favored requiring masks in the schools.
Only four of the 13 administrators at the meeting were masked, as was one board member, Christina Fish. Board members Bonnie Edmeads and Jenn Gurski were absent. About one-third of the approximately 30 audience members at the meeting were masked.
“You should make a decision as to what the CDC is recommending,” Reyer said.
Tom Ciccarelli, a pharmacist with two children in the district, cited an article stating even N95 masks don’t protect against tiny particles and that wearing masks raises carbon dioxide levels that could lead to difficulty breathing.
Later in the meeting, board member Dr. Yohannes Getachew, a Geisinger anesthesiologist, disputed Ciccarelli’s claims.
“Masks work,” Getachew said, adding he also disputed Ciccarelli’s argument about masks and carbon dioxide.
“We’re boxing ourselves in to one item,” Getachew said. “Our goal should be to defeat the disease. I have a 10-year-old daughter. I’m a little worried, but I don’t want to force anybody to wear a mask.”
Fish reiterated, “It is not about what side of the fence you’re on, it’s about getting rid of this disease.”
Fish said, too, that children watch and listen to adults and are impressionable, so the adults should show them that this is a community where people agree and disagree and are still part of a community as a whole.
Dr. Kathryn DeHart, a pediatrician at Geisinger’s Woodbine Clinic and the mother of three children, said COVID is rare in children, “until it is your child.”
She said she has worn an N95 mask for the past year and has been in rooms with patients who had COVID. She currently has three active COVID cases, one in the intensive care unit.
“It (the mask) has kept me safe,” DeHart said.
Richard Brown, the father of four children, one of whom graduated last year, commented, “I think masks should be mandatory. On the other hand, emotions are not going to help.”
Brown said the virus is going to keep cycling until everybody is vaccinated.
Molly Nied, who has three children in Danville schools, also favored mandatory masking.
“If students are all properly masked and 3 feet apart, they won’t have to be quarantined and the district won’t have to spend time contact tracing,” Nied said.
She said that with no bridge program this year, she wondered how kids would access education. She said the district should consider masking, at least in buildings where children are under 12 years old. She thanked the school administrators, however, for all of the efforts they have put in to working out a plan.
Mary Williams thanked school officials “for doing an outstanding job.”
She said, “The plan is cohesive, coherent and on point.”