LEWISBURG — Ownership of Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg is switching hands, but will remain permanently closed.
No specific plans for the building were revealed beyond the continued closure.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg is set to receive assets from the Fetherston Trust, which includes the Packwood House Museum, 15 North Water St. Packwood House Museum permanently closed to visitors in October 2020 because of decreased attendance and factors relating to the pandemic.
Historically an inn and tavern, the museum, built in 1813 and expanded in 1866, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
According to Rachel A. Bryson, secretary of public relations for the Diocese of Harrisburg, terms of the trust dictate all assets are to be transferred to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg.
Bryson said the trust was established in accordance with the wills of John and Edith Fetherston, who purchased the 27-room building as a retirement home in 1936.
Born in Lewisburg, Edith was a parishioner at Sacred Heart. Upon John’s death in 1962 and Edith’s in 1972, Packwood House became a museum. It opened to the public in 1976.
“Edith was a faithful parishioner and she is remembered by many at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish,” said Rev. Matthew Larlick, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, a separately incorporated entity from the Diocese of Harrisburg.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg covers churches in 15 counties: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York.
Larlick said the Fetherstons were remarkable people who wanted to leave a foundation that would educate and delight the people of Lewisburg. He said he is sad the museum was not sustainable.
The gift of the estate will “ensure that Sacred Heart continues as a beacon of Christian faith and practice in Union County for generations to come,” said Larlick.
In 2020, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg became the first in Pennsylvania to declare bankruptcy after it paid out a combined $12 million to more than 100 child sex abuse survivors.
Bryson said none of the Packwood House Museum assets will be transferred to the diocese nor can they be used in the reorganization of the diocese’s Chapter 11 proceedings.
While the process of transitioning the trust was approved by a court ruling, the value of museum assets is currently unclear. The museum contains the Fetherston treasures of glass, ceramics, textiles, furniture, paintings, Pennsylvania German and Oriental arts.
Cynthia Peltier, director of CommUnity Zone in downtown Lewisburg, said items in the Packwood House are definitely museum quality.
“If Mrs. Fetherson knew what was going on she would be rocking in her grave right now. I worry about it,” said Peltier.
Peltier noted the building has been deteriorating for some time now.
“Whoever takes over is going to need a lot of stuff done. It’s a very sad story for Lewisburg to lose a museum like that,” she said.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said Packwood House Museum stands as a reminder of time standing still.
“Years before the pandemic paused life, the museum stalled out and after a series of false starts it stopped trying,” said Alvarez.
Alvarez said the sad reality is that a space for art and culture in Lewisburg is gone and with it a 50-year history.
“This year we have spent a lot of time looking back at the impact 1972 had on our town, our region, our communities. It was in 1972 that the Packwood House became a museum,” Alvarez said.