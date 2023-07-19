WHITE DEER — The White Deer Community Park is hosting a Family Fun Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, at the park along the White Deer Pike.
The Family Fun Festival is being held in conjunction with the Park’s 70th Anniversary Celebration and will feature a Chinese auction, crafts, vendors, entertainment and games for children and adults.
Crafters and vendors interested in attending may contact Debby Reitmeyer Bieber at 570-220-0645. Volunteers are needed for this event, as well. Those interested should arrive at the park around 9 a.m. the day of the event.
The White Deer Community Park Association (WDCP) began in 1953 with the purpose of providing recreational facilities for picnics, community social events and athletic contests. Proceeds from the Family Fun Festival will be used for upcoming park projects including new playground equipment and upgrades to the building and facilities.
— RICK DANDES