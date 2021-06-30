NORTHUMBERLAND — Parking restrictions for Pineknotter Days in Northumberland will begin on Saturday and run through Friday, July 9, police chief Butch Kriner said.
The following streets will be impacted: Front Street from Sheets Avenue to King Street; King Street from Front to Third streets; Second Street from Wheatley Avenue to Sheets Avenue.
On Saturday, parking restrictions will be in place from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. along King Street from Fourth Street to Pond Avenue for the Soapbox derby.
— THE DAILY ITEM