SUNBURY — Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said there will be restrictive parking on some city streets beginning at 4 p.m. today to allow room for the city Halloween Parade.
Hare said the parade starts at 7 p.m. but restrictive parking will be on 10th Street to Walnut, Marlet Street from 10th to 4th Street and 4th Street to Lincoln Street until the parade is over.
Hare said he wants residents to enjoy the parade and be safe.
"We want everyone to have a great time," he said. "These restrictions won't last long and we are asking for cooperation so everyone can enjoy the festivities."