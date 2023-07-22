LEWISBURG — The East Buffalo Township has established a parks and recreation donation program to provide individuals and organizations with an opportunity to dedicate a park bench in memory of a special person or celebration of a special event.
The park bench or picnic table will be placed at the East Buffalo Township Turtle Creek Park located at 1095 Furnace Road, Lewisburg. The cost is $216 for a bench and $420 for a table. It is $20 to add a plaque with a maximum of three lines and 20 characters per line.
The township must approve the final location of the table or bench as well as any wording that will appear on plagues. The township reserves the right to deny any request.
