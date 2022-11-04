SHAMOKIN DAM — A part of Route 11 north is closed near the 11/15 split in Shamokin Dam this morning following a tractor-trailer crash.
Penn DOT reports that Route 11 northbound lane is closed near the former Ted's Landing. The crash occurred before 4 a.m.
Drivers can still access Route 11 northbound, toward Northumberland Borough, by turning right at the traffic light. The lane closure is expected to last through mid-morning, while crews clean up the crash area.
Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.