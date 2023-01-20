HERNDON — A portion of Route 147 in Lower Augusta Township is closed in both directions this morning due to a downed tree and power lines, according to PennDOT.
The road is closed between Herndon Bypass Road in Jackson Township and Boyles Run Road in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
A detour is in place using Boyles Run Road, Dornsife Mountain Road, Route 225 and Herndon Bypass Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours, PennDOT reports.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.