DANVILLE — Part of School House Road, between Bloom Road and Route 11, in Mahoning Township, is closed in both directions due to downed utilities, according to a PennDOT press release.
The road is expected to be closed through Tuesday. Motorists are advised to use the detour which utilizes Bloom Road, Woodbine Lane and Route 11 (Montour Boulevard), PennDOT said.
Motorists can use 511PA to check for updates on the closure by visiting www.511pa.com. "511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras," the press release said.