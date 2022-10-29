MILTON — More than 40 pets — mostly dogs, one horse, and a rabbit — participated in a costume Halloween Parade around a space on Blue Sparrow Farm on Saturday afternoon.
The parade was staged as a fundraiser for Arthur's Pet Pantry, said Susan Straub, director, of the pet pantry.
"This is our first time doing this kind of fundraiser," Straub said. "We have done events like this around Easter, for years. But the person who owns this property approached me this August about doing our fundraiser on her farm grounds, so we really haven't had much time to pull it all together. But we did."
Arthur's Pet Pantry is toally supported by donations. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity helping supplement feeding pets in need, Straub explained. "Our mission is to provide pet food to people for their pets. People who might not otherwise be able to afford it. We want to help pets stay at home with their families, instead of entering the shelter system," she added.
Maryellen Haden, of Montandon and her friend Catherine Moyer, of Milton, brought their dogs to the farm and proudly did the parade walk around the grounds.
Also on hand was Tea Jay Aikey, president and C.E.O. of the Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce. "It's a nice event, a beautiful day, and I just wanted to show support," she said.
It was earlier this week that the Chamber recognized Straub's long-time efforts in helping pet owners.
Arthur's Pet Pantry also sponsored a pet parade at Milton's Harvest Festival this year.
Brayden Vasbiner and his parents came all the way from Mifflinburg with their dog, Willow, who rode a "wienermobile" in the parade.
There were also about 20 animal-oriented vendors on hand, and games for kids to play.