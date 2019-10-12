HARRISBURG — United Way of Pennsylvania and PA 211 are partnering to bring more awareness to the upcoming 2020 Census through regular text messages. By texting PACOUNTS to 898-211, Pennsylvanians can opt-in to receive Census information and reminders in English or Spanish.
"It's extremely important for all Pennsylvania communities to be counted accurately. We are pleased to offer all Pennsylvanians information delivered straight to their phones which will help all to be counted,” said Kristen Rotz, President of United Way of PA.
Because the census count directly impacts everything from funding for programs and grants serving our most vulnerable populations, to funding for local governments to support economic development and Pennsylvania’s representation in Congress, it is important to get an accurate count, officials from the United Way said.
Text messages from PACOUNTS will continue throughout 2020 with relevant information on the Census, from the timeline for submission, how data is protected, and even who should be counted in your household. Standard message fees assigned by your carrier will apply.
— THE DAILY ITEM