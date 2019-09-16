One person is in critical condition and another in fair after a bus crash involving 29 Shikellamy students on Route 61 in front of Oaklyn Elementary School Thursday.
Andrew Clements, 38, of Northumberland, is listed in critical condition Monday morning, while Nicholas Kahley, of Northumberland is listed in fair condition, according to a nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
A third passenger, Steven Wambold, 28, of Minersville, was released with minor injuries, according to the nursing supervisor.
Stonington state police said Kahley was driving a van southbound on Route 61 when he crossed the center line into the northbound lane and hit a Shikellamy school bus head-on.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said no students were injured in the crash and parents were notified of the incident within minutes of initial call that occurred at 8:10 a.m. Thursday.
The crash closed Route 61 for nearly three hours.
"Everyone did an amazing job during a stressful time," Bendle said at s school board meeting Thursday.
The driver of the bus, Linda Bingaman, was medically cleared and uninjured, Bendle said.
Stonington state police said the crash is still under investigation.