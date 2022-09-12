MIDDLEBURG — Former Midd-West School Board Director Corey Smith will serve a portion of the unexpired term of a director who resigned.
Smith was one of three candidates who applied to serve through the end of November 2023 after Stephanie Bowersox resigned the seat to move to northern New York with family.
Smith, a Weis Markets employee from Middleburg, had previously served an elected four-year term.
He, along with Randy Kline, a Hudson Bay Company project manager from Beavertown and father of four, and Jennifer White, a Community Action Agency employee from Middleburg and mother of two, applied to fill the seat.
The candidates were questioned individually by Superintendent Joe Stroup and several board members, including their interest in serving on the board and their understanding of the Sunshine Law and Robert’s Rules of Order.
“I think we have a strong sense of pride in the community,” said Smith, who added that an area the district could improve is serving students with remote learning and providing resources to the underserved student population. “There are areas of poverty where kids could be supported better.”
After the seven board members questioned each candidate individually during Monday’s meeting, a 5-2 vote was cast for Smith.
Voting for Smith were board President Victor Abate, Directors Terry Boonie, Julie Eriksson, Sarah Erdman and Jeremy Tittle.
Board Directors Christopher Nesbit and Tony McKnight voted for Kline.
“This is the second time I lost to a former school board member,” said Kline, who last year unsuccessfully sought to fill the unexpired seat of board member Shawn Sassaman who stepped down last year.
Instead, the board appointed Tittle to serve through November 2023.