DANVILLE — Joshua Reinsburrow, 44, of Turbotville, has had two “callings” in his life, first as a pastor for 25 years and now as a student learning to become a registered nurse at Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
Reinsburrow is now part of Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program. Open to any employee who isn’t already a registered nurse or provider, the program offers financial aid ($40,000 total) to employees pursuing a nursing degree.
In return, the employees commit to working as an inpatient nurse at Geisinger for five years.
Reinsburrow started as a pastor at age 21 in Pittsburgh, and most recently in Mifflinville, in Central Pennsylvania.
On Oct. 22, 2016, Reinsburrow’s life changed forever when he and his son, Henry, were involved in a car accident. Henry suffered a traumatic brain injury, leading to years of recovery at Geisinger and other medical facilities. Henry has required 24/7 medical care.
The shortage of in-home nurses available during the early days of the pandemic forced Reinsburrow to take on a larger role in caring for his son.
“The aftermath of that event also served as a catalyst for change,” he said.
After leaving his 25-year career as a pastor, Reinsburrow began his journey to become a registered nurse, inspired by those who gave so much to help his son and family in their time of crisis.
The change in his life “just made sense, given my background in EMS,” Reinsburrow said. “I’ve had good mentors over the years, whether in ministry or EMS, and over the last couple of years I’ve had people saying ‘did you ever think about nursing?’ This is how it all came about.”
He began by taking some courses at Luzerne County Community College and now Bloomsburg University.
He expects to graduate from Bloomsburg University’s nursing program in 2024.
Everything is falling into place, he said.
“Being only 44, I still have more than 20 years to work,” Reinsburrow said. “I figured to do this now. All the planets seem to be aligned.”
In summer, he did an internship at Geisinger, under the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, on the hematology-oncology floor. It was an experience “that was very rewarding,” Reinsburrow said.
It solidified his calling to this new profession. “I felt like I became part of the family there,” he said.
Heidi Cole, an operations manager for the children’s hospital, and Reinsburrow’s supervisor at Geisinger suggested that his skills as a pastor could complement his work as a registered nurse.
“Josh is just a genuinely down-to-earth person who brings a joy and level of competence to his work,” Cole said. “When I met him, prior to his internship I found him a great communicator. I was really excited to have him join our team.”
He integrated himself into the team, Cole said.
“He just became one of us, part of our family,” she said. “So it will be awesome when he finishes his degree and hopefully takes on an RN position on our unit as well.”