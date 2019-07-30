WATSONTOWN — Brian Doyle’s journey to faith in Christ, and eventually the pastorate, wasn’t necessarily a straight path, but today he’s fully committed to following wherever God leads. On July 1, Doyle became the new pastor at Watsontown United Methodist Church.
Growing up in a military family, Doyle was raised and confirmed in the Catholic church. After moving with his father to central Pennsylvania, he said, “I started just living for myself.” Life circumstances, he said, brought him into a deeper faith.
“I ended up returning to the arms of Christ.”
Becoming a pastor was not something he ever envisioned before this time. He spent 20 years in information technology, and was working in that field when he and his now wife, Lisa, met through a website called “Christian Mingle.”
“We talked regularly about our love for Jesus, and that’s what attracted us — our faith,” Doyle said, “who Jesus is and what he’s done in our lives.”
They married on Jan. 1, 2011. Doyle jokes that he married into the Methodist Church, because that’s where Lisa was attending. Through that connection, he said, her pastor soon became his mentor, walking with him through various parts of life, and eventually encouraging him to pursue the ministry. He began serving as a church plant missionary in York Haven, and then as interim pastor at Mount Airy United Methodist Church in York County. He was licensed as a United Methodist pastor in May 2016, and last served for three years at Emory United Methodist Church in New Oxford.
When he was called to serve as the pastor at Watsontown United Methodist Church, Doyle said they weren’t looking or expecting to move. Rather, their appointment came through various transitions happening through the denomination’s regional churches. Doyle’s name for the Watsontown appointment was agreed upon by the bishop and his cabinet.
“There was a lot of agreement and encouragement,” Doyle said. “They thought it would be a great fit.”
The Doyles joke that they had never heard about the town of Watsontown before this appointment. Doyle said he had to do some research before his arrival, and was surprised to learn that the worshiping attendance would be more than twice of the size of the former church he had served.
However, he said, “The heart of the people is the same, and I’m very blessed with that.”
Outreach key for pastor, church
He and Lisa have been especially encouraged by the congregation’s heart and dedication to community outreach.
For example, since 2013, the church has offered free lunches to school-aged children through its Kids’ Café every weekday in the summer (except July 4) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Watsontown Memorial Park. The church also hosts Shepherd’s Kitchen, a free meal every last Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., provided to anyone in the community who would like to come.
The church also hosts an annual Blueberry Festival each summer. This year, the festival will be held Aug. 3.
Lisa’s heart is especially tied to outreach efforts. From first-hand experience, she said, “I know that there is no junior version of the Holy Spirit.”
She served the last 12 years as a regional coordinator/assistant director for Joy El Ministries, based in Greencastle. Though she had two boys to raise and had majored in education with the hopes of being a schoolteacher, she said the Lord led her instead to this position, which required her to raise her own support. God remained faithful, she said, as she instilled in children “a love for God’s Word” and helped to develop others’ leadership skills.
Though she has left that position with this latest move to Watsontown, she and Brian are both encouraged by the opportunity to continue ministering in a variety of ways both inside and outside the church walls.
“They’re a people on the move,” Brian said of the Watsontown congregation. “They’re looking for ways to engage their community intentionally so that their community knows the love of Christ.”
And they are always looking for new and better ways to do that, he said. Recently, they opened up the church to serve as a cooling center for people in the community who don’t have air conditioning and needed a respite during the recent summer heat wave.
They also are open and looking for ways to work with other area churches who share that same missional desire.
“We’re intentionally developing mature spiritual leaders from our faith community and those that come into it,” Brian said, “so that we’re being the hands and feet of Christ while sharing the good news, because faith comes by hearing.”
Camy Brungard has been a member of Watsontown United Methodist Church for 28 years, and has served as the coordinator of its Happy Harbor Preschool for the last 17. She has also been the children and youth coordinator for the last year.
“Brian and Lisa jumped right into getting involved in the outreach ministries,” she said. “They are not afraid to get ‘dirty.’ In fact, just his second Sunday with us, we initiated Pastor Brian at our VBS 10th Anniversary Celebration with a cake smash!”
“I’m excited to see where God leads us through Pastor Brian’s direction,” Brungard said. “A new pastor is always an adjustment, but it brings new energy, new perspective, and a new outlook on what you are doing and what new possibilities there are waiting to be done.”
Doyle agrees.
“I’m excited to see how God continues ministering in this community that we’ve been blessed to come to,” he said.
The Doyles have five grown children and one grandchild.
More information about the church is available at watsontownumc.org.