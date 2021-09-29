Tonight's scheduled Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo concert at the Bloomsburg Fair has been canceled according to fair officials.
According to a statement from Benatar's management team, the show has been canceled due to a non-COVID illness. Fans with tickets for tonight's show should contact their point of purchase for refunds or any questions.
Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will be performing in Benatar's place place, fair officials said.
"The Bloomsburg Fair and Pat Benatar are extremely grateful to Starship and Mickey Thomas for stepping in at the last minute to help out their friend," fair officials said in a release late Tuesday night.
All tickets to the Benatar concert will be automatically rolled over to the Starship show. Fair officials said ticket prices have been reduced and refunds will automatically be charged back to the purchasing credit card within 15 days. All cash/check purchases will be refunded with a check in the next 15 days. Full refunds will also be honored for those who do not attend the concert.
For more information, call the Grandstand Ticket office at 570-387-4145.