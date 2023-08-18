MIFFLINBURG — No ifs, ands or putts, playing mini-golf in the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg is a big hit among patrons.
The two-day miniature golf course event started today at the library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. It continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"It's fantastic," said Sarah North, of Winfield. "It's a nice end to the summer that happens rain or shine."
North didn't pick up a putter, but her 6-year-old son Jace and her 12-year-old daughter Kennedy played. It was their first time playing mini-golf in a library.
"We saw this online and make it a point to come out today," said North.
They are frequent library users and even more frequent mini-golf players. This was their third outing of the game this summer.
Pam Steele, the library's fundraising coordinator, said this is the third consecutive year for the event. It started in 2019, but COVID-19 prevented it from happening in 2020. It picked back up in 2021 and 2022.
"It's a great way for everyone to see everything in the library and what we have to offer," said Steele. "And it doesn't matter if it's hot or raining outside, you can come inside and have fun."
The 18-hole course weaves through all three levels of the library. Holes are located in the children's section, the teen area, the community room, the computer area and through all other sections of the library.
Obstacles are plenty too — from books themselves to computer equipment to inflatable summer toys and more. One popular hole starts on the top level where players push the ball into a PVC pipe that snakes its way down the stairs to dump out on the first floor, said Steele.
Hole 18 is a camping theme that features two characters used for summer children's programming. Larry the Skeleton and Caeser the Bear debuted during online storytelling during the pandemic, said Steele.
"Rusty Rail also sponsored us this year," said Steele. "There's a train-themed hole for them. We're very grateful for their generosity."
Jace and Kennedy both said they enjoyed the sixteenth hole in the teen room.
"It had a comfy chair and Peace Tea there (as an obstacle)," said Kennedy.
Jace pointed out the Pokemon characters at that hole.
They both agreed the bowling-themed hole was difficult.
Tickets cost $5 per person. The event continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information contact Herr Memorial Library at 570-966-0831 or visit the library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.