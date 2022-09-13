MIDDLEBURG — An empty lot across from the Middleburg Courthouse Annex in the center of town may soon get a facelift.
The Snyder County commissioners Tuesday opened three bids to remove structures and pave the parking lot at the intersection of Routes 522 and 104.
Riteway Sealing, Selinsgrove, submitted the lowest bid at just above $145,000, board Chairman Joe Kantz said.
The two other bids were much higher, he said, at $203,000 and $208,000.
The county board is expected to award the project next week. The company hired to perform the work will be required to finish it within 90 days, Kantz said.