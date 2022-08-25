MILTON — Nine alleys in Milton have been paved this summer with $75,000 worth of Liquid Fuels Money.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said the following alleys have been completed: Limestone Alley from Center to Elm streets; Hartzel Alley from Maple Avenue to Ridge Avenue; the alley at Grandview Cemetery west of Brown Avenue; the alley at Pine Street south to Mahoning Street; Mill Alley from Apple Street to Lower Market Street; Lower Market Street to Sugar Alley; the alley east of Greet Street between West Maple and Shakespeare Avenue; Starrett Street; and the alley at Earl Travers Apartments to the old railroad tracks.
Shaffer said there are 17 other alleys and streets that are on the list to be completed in the future. They include portions of First Street, an alley north of Sixth Street, Pine Alley, Academy Avenue, an alley north of Center Street, an alley near Strine Lane, Pleasant Valley Avenue, Schoolhouse, Strine, Sugar Alley, Concord Alley, Marion Avenue, alley at Beaver Street, alley at Mahoning Street, alley at high Street, alley at Wall Street and alley at South Turbot Avenue.